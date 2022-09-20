Michigan Sugar cancels 'force majeure', start accepting orders

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Michigan Sugar Company announced on Tuesday that it has canceled a "force majeure" declared earlier this year and that it is again accepting orders from clients as its inventory increases, according to a statement.

Michigan Sugar is a co-op formed by around 900 sugar beet growers in 20 counties in the state, as well as some from Ontario, Canada.

It had declared 'force majeure' - a situation when a company is unable to fulfill a supply contract - earlier in 2022 as a result of lower-than-expected sugar content in the 2021 sugar beet crop.

"Our grower-owners, our management team, and our employees are very excited about getting back in the swing of things and normalizing our inventories," said Pedro Figueroa, the company's vice-president for sales.

The sugar company said that customers with allocated contracted quantities for the second and third quarters can begin to order their balance of contracted quantities available in fourth-quarter carryover contracts.

"Our crop looks healthy, and our factories are quickly getting up to speed. We did lose some acreage this year due to competing crop prices, but the expected sugar content in our beets allows us to move forward with confidence," Figueroa said.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)

