US Markets
ENB

Michigan seeks dimissal of federal case against Enbridge oil pipeline

Contributor
Nia Williams Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

Michigan's governor on Tuesday filed to dismiss her federal lawsuit against Enbridge Inc's Line 5 oil pipeline, clearing the way for the Midwestern state's attorney general to pursue a separate case opposing the line in state court.

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Michigan's governor on Tuesday filed to dismiss her federal lawsuit against Enbridge Inc's ENB.TO Line 5 oil pipeline, clearing the way for the Midwestern state's attorney general to pursue a separate case opposing the line in state court.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement that she still opposes the 540,000-barrel-per-day Enbridge pipeline, which environmentalists are concerned could leak into the Great Lakes.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 403 531 1624; Reuters Messaging: nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENB

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular