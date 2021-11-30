Michigan seeks dimissal of federal case against Enbridge oil pipeline

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Michigan's governor on Tuesday filed to dismiss her federal lawsuit against Enbridge Inc's ENB.TO Line 5 oil pipeline, clearing the way for the Midwestern state's attorney general to pursue a separate case opposing the line in state court.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement that she still opposes the 540,000-barrel-per-day Enbridge pipeline, which environmentalists are concerned could leak into the Great Lakes.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

