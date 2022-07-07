Michigan orders more information from Canada's Enbridge on Line 5 tunnel application

By Nia Williams

July 7 (Reuters) - State of Michigan regulators on Thursday ordered Canada's Enbridge Inc ENB.TO to file additional information on safety and engineering for its proposed Line 5 oil pipeline tunnel, describing Enbridge's current application as "deficient."

Enbridge is planning to build a tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac in the Great Lakes to rehouse its existing 540,000 barrel per day Line 5 pipeline.

"The Michigan Public Service Commission today ordered the record reopened in Enbridge Energy LP's application ... finding that the record is deficient on critical matters of engineering and safety, and additional evidence is needed for the Commission to complete its analysis," regulators said in a statement.

The decision is a setback for Enbridge, which has proposed building the $750-million tunnel to address concerns that Line 5 could spill into the Great Lakes.

A four-mile (6.4-km) section of the aging pipeline runs underwater through the Straits of Mackinac and environmentalists are worried about the risk of an oil leak.

Last year Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered Calgary-based Enbridge to shut down Line 5, which ships crude and refined products from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario, via Michigan.

Enbridge ignored that order and the two sides are embroiled in a legal battle over the pipeline's fate.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Grant McCool)

((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 403 531 1624; Reuters Messaging: nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.