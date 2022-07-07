Michigan orders Enbridge to file more information for Line 5 tunnel application

July 7 (Reuters) - State of Michigan regulators on Thursday ordered Canada's Enbridge Inc ENB.TO to file additional information on safety and engineering for its proposed Line 5 oil pipeline tunnel, describing Enbridge's current application as "deficient."

Enbridge is planning to build a tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac in the Great Lakes to rehouse its existing 540,000 barrel per day Line 5 pipeline.

(Reporting by Nia Williams Editing by Chris Reese)

((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 403 531 1624; Reuters Messaging: nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.