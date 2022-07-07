US Markets
ENB

Michigan orders Enbridge to file more information for Line 5 tunnel application

Contributor
Nia Williams Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TODD KOROL

July 7 (Reuters) - State of Michigan regulators on Thursday ordered Canada's Enbridge Inc ENB.TO to file additional information on safety and engineering for its proposed Line 5 oil pipeline tunnel, describing Enbridge's current application as "deficient."

Enbridge is planning to build a tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac in the Great Lakes to rehouse its existing 540,000 barrel per day Line 5 pipeline.

