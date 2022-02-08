Michigan judge weighs charges for parents who bought high-school shooter his gun

Updates with details

Feb 8 (Reuters) - A Michigan judge held a preliminary hearing on Tuesday to decide whether prosecutors had enough evidence to bring the parents of a teenager accused of killing four high school students to trial on involuntary manslaughter charges.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, who have pleaded not guilty, are accused of buying the weapon as a Christmas present for their 15-year-old son, Ethan, and ignoring warning signs as late as the day of the Nov. 30 shooting in Oxford, Michigan.

Before lunch, prosecutors had called three of 16 witnesses during the preliminary hearing in front of Rochester District Court Judge Julie Nicholson, who will determine if there is enough evidence for a trial.

The couple wore prison clothing as they sat in handcuffs at the defendant's desk in the courtroom. Andrew Smith, Jennifer Crumbley's supervisor at the real estate company where she worked, took the stand. He described his interactions with her the day of the shooting.

"I need my job. Please don’t judge me for what my son did," Jennifer wrote in a text to Smith after the shooting that he read on the stand. "I was surprised she was worried about her job at that point. I thought she would be more concerned about what was going on."

The case appears to be the first time that parents of a teenage school shooter have been charged for involvement in their offspring's alleged crimes. While other parents have been charged for deaths resulting from unsecured guns, those cases have involved much younger children, experts said.

The shooter, Ethan Crumbley, was charged with first-degree murder in the deadliest U.S. school shooting of 2021. Four students were killed and six other students and a teacher were wounded at Oxford High School, 40 miles (65 km) north of Detroit. He has pleaded not guilty.

It was the latest in a decades-long string of deadly American school shootings.

Four days before the shooting, Ethan accompanied his father to a gun shop, where James Crumbley bought a 9mm handgun, prosecutors said.

The next day his mother posted that the two of them were at a gun range "testing out his new Christmas present", Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

Prosecutors have detailed a number of other warning signs that they said the parents failed to address, including Ethan Crumbley searching for ammunition on his phone.

Prosecutors said that on the morning of the shooting, a teacher discovered drawings by Ethan Crumbley that depicted a handgun, a bullet, and a bleeding figure.

School officials then summoned the Crumbleys. The parents resisted the idea of taking their son home and did not search his backpack nor ask him about the gun, according to McDonald.

