Michigan high school shooting leaves at least 3 dead - Sheriff

Peter Szekely Reuters
Nov 30 (Reuters) - At least three people were killed and six others wounded on Tuesday in a shooting at a high school in Oxford, Michigan, about 35 miles (55 km) north of Detroit, an Oakland County Sheriff's official said.

(Reporting by Peter Szekely Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

