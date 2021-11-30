Michigan high school shooting leaves at least 3 dead - Sheriff

Nov 30 (Reuters) - At least three people were killed and six others wounded on Tuesday in a shooting at a high school in Oxford, Michigan, about 35 miles (55 km) north of Detroit, an Oakland County Sheriff's official said.

(Reporting by Peter Szekely Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

((Peter.Szekely@thomsonreuters.com; (646) 223-5302; Reuters Messaging: @peszeke))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.