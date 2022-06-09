US Markets

Michigan GOP governor candidate Kelley arrested for role in Capitol riots

Contributor
Sarah N. Lynch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EMILY ELCONIN

The FBI arrested Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley on Thursday over misdemeanor charges stemming from his role in the Jan. 6. 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by throngs of then-President Donald Trump's supporters, the Justice Department said.

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - The FBI arrested Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley on Thursday over misdemeanor charges stemming from his role in the Jan. 6. 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by throngs of then-President Donald Trump's supporters, the Justice Department said.

Kelley, 40, of Allendale, is one of five Republicans in the state competing to take on Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this coming fall.

His arrest comes on the same day that the Democratic-led House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol last year will hold its first of several planned hearings to present the evidence it has amassed about the riot and the events leading up to it.

According to a sworn statement by an FBI agent, Kelley was captured on video standing in a crowd of people who were "assaulting and pushing past law enforcement officers" at the Capitol.

Other images also show that Kelley was climbing on an architectural feature near the northwest stairs of the building, the statementsaid.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch Editing by Alistair Bell)

((sarah.n.lynch@thomsonreuters.com; 202-579-0289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular