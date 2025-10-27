This Michigan Firm Just Bought $22 Million in Emerging Market Bonds ETF — Here's Why

Key Points

Michigan-based Greystone Financial Group acquired 325,004 shares of VWOB in an estimated $21.7 million transaction during the third quarter.

The transaction represents 3.4% of Greystone’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management as of September 30.

This marks a new position for Greystone, but VWOB still ranks outside the fund’s top five holdings by position size.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On Wednesday, Greystone Financial Group disclosed a new position in the Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, acquiring 325,004 shares valued at an estimated $21.7 million.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission released on Wednesday, Michigan-based Greystone Financial Group initiated a new position in the Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB), acquiring 325,004 shares during the third quarter. The estimated value of the transaction is $21.7 million. In total, the fund reported 100 positions.

What Else to Know

This new position represents 3.4% of Greystone’s 13F reportable assets under management as of September 30.

Top holdings after the filing:

BSV: $36.19 million (5.6% of AUM)

VTIP: $29.98 million (4.6% of AUM)

BLV: $29.66 million (4.6% of AUM)

BIV: $29.19 million (4.5% of AUM)

AAPL: $21.75 million (3.4% of AUM)

As of Monday, shares of VWOB were priced at $68.18, up about 5% over the past year.

ETF Overview

Metric Value Share Class Total Assets $5.1 billion Yield to Maturity 6.1% Price (as of Monday) $68.18 1-Year Total Return 7.3%

ETF Snapshot

VWOB employs an indexing strategy designed to track the performance of its benchmark index.

At least 80% of assets are invested in bonds included in the benchmark index using a sampling approach.

VWOB is structured as a non-diversified ETF, providing access to emerging market fixed income for both institutional and retail investors.

The fund's strategy is to replicate the performance of its benchmark index through a disciplined, cost-effective indexing approach. With over $5 billion in market capitalization, VWOB offers institutional investors an efficient vehicle to access emerging market sovereign debt with attractive yield characteristics.

Foolish Take

Greystone Financial Group’s move into the Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) signals a measured step toward higher-yield fixed income amid a global bond market still finding its footing. The Michigan-based firm bought 325,004 shares valued at roughly $21.7 million in the third quarter, according to its SEC filing—making VWOB one of its largest new allocations.



The decision aligns with Greystone’s broader focus on diversification across fixed income segments. Its top holdings—Vanguard’s short-, intermediate-, and long-term bond ETFs—suggest an emphasis on duration balance and steady income generation. VWOB, which offers a 5.7% SEC yield and 0.15% expense ratio, provides exposure to dollar-denominated sovereign debt from emerging markets, including Latin America and Asia.



For long-term investors, the move underscores growing institutional appetite for emerging market bonds as yields remain attractive relative to developed markets. Still, funds like VWOB carry higher volatility and country-specific risks, including political and liquidity factors. The allocation likely reflects confidence in EM debt’s income potential within a globally diversified portfolio, not a bet on short-term price performance.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding assets like stocks or bonds.

Emerging Markets: Countries with developing economies and financial markets, often offering higher growth but increased risk.

Government Bond: A debt security issued by a national government to support government spending.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a financial institution or fund.

13F Reportable Assets: Securities that investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if they exceed a certain value.

Dividend Yield: Annual dividends paid by an investment, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Indicated Dividend Yield: The projected annual dividend, based on the most recent payment, divided by the current price.

Total Return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Indexing Strategy: An investment approach aiming to replicate the performance of a specific market index.

Sampling Approach: A method where a fund invests in a representative subset of an index rather than every security.

Non-diversified ETF: An ETF that may invest a larger portion of assets in fewer securities or sectors.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,033%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Vanguard Bond Index Funds - Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, and Vanguard Bond Index Funds - Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.