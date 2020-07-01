Michigan court rules to reopen part of Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline

July 1 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc can restart operations at the west leg of its Line 5 pipeline while the damaged east leg remains shut, a Michigan circuit court judge ruled on Wednesday.

The ruling comes after the judge granted the Michigan attorney general's motion for a temporary restraining order last Thursday, requiring Enbridge to halt Line 5 operations.

The judge also ruled the company has to disclose details about recent damage to the oil pipeline.

The pipeline's east leg will remain shut until the federal regulator, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, completes its investigations about the damage or until ordered by the court.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has been attempting through the courts to permanently shut down the portion of the pipeline that passes through the Straits of Mackinac, fearing any leak would pollute the Great Lakes.

The 67-year-old Line 5, a part of the vast North American Mainline network, travels through the Straits of Mackinac, which connects Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.

Enbridge shut down the pipeline on June 18 following damage to the east leg, but resumed operations at the west leg after two days, until the court ordered its shutdown.

The court decision will help in getting information surrounding the incident that is needed to complete an analysis of the damage, Nessel said. (https://bit.ly/2VDicTN)

While the east leg remains shut, Wednesday's ruling is a positive development for all Canadian oil companies such as Imperial Oil Ltd and Suncor Energy Inc , according to a note by Credit Suisse.

Both the companies have refineries that are dependent on the pipeline.

Enbridge previously estimated that if Line 5 was shut, refineries served by it in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Ontario and Quebec would get about 45% less crude than their current demand. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

