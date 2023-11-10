Michigan Consumer Sentiment Misses Analyst Expectations

Key Insights

Index of Consumer Sentiment decreased from 63.8 in October to 60.4 in November.

Current Economic Conditions declined from 70.6 to 65.7.

Index of Consumer Expectations pulled back from 59.3 to 56.9.

On November 10, the University of Michigan released Michigan Consumer Sentiment report for November. The report indicated that Consumer Sentiment declined from 63.8 in October to 60.4 in November, compared to analyst consensus of 63.7.

Current Economic Conditions decreased from 70.6 in October to 65.7 in November, while Index of Consumer Expectations declined from 59.3 to 56.9.

The University of Michigan commented: “Overall, lower-income consumers and younger consumers exhibited the strongest declines in sentiment. In contrast, sentiment of the top tercile of stock holders improved 10%, reflecting the recent strengthening in equity markets.”

Treasury yields are moving lower after yesterday’s rally, However, bond traders stay cautious as they fear that Fed may be forced to hold rates at current levels for many months.

U.S. Dollar Index moved towards the 106.00 level after the release of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report. From a big picture point of view, U.S. Dollar Index continues to move higher.

Gold settled near the support at $1940 as traders focused on stronger dollar. The broad pullback in precious metals markets put additional pressure on gold.

SP500 settled near the 4365 level. Stocks rebound after yesterday’s pullback, which was triggered by the sudden spike in Treasury yields. It remains to be seen whether the weaker-than-expected Michigan Consumer Sentiment report will have a material impact on stock price dynamics as traders focus on the developments in the debt markets.

