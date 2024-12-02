Michelle Prater’s Stake in Eagers Automotive Grows

Eagers Automotive Limited (AU:APE) has released an update.

Michelle Victoria Prater has become a substantial holder in Eagers Automotive Limited, acquiring a 5.74% voting power in the company. This significant acquisition stems from her appointment as the executrix of Vernon Charles Wheatley’s estate, underlining the shifting dynamics in shareholder influence. Investors might find this change noteworthy as it could impact future decisions within the automotive company.

