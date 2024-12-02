News & Insights

Stocks

Michelle Prater’s Stake in Eagers Automotive Grows

December 02, 2024 — 09:40 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Eagers Automotive Limited (AU:APE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Michelle Victoria Prater has become a substantial holder in Eagers Automotive Limited, acquiring a 5.74% voting power in the company. This significant acquisition stems from her appointment as the executrix of Vernon Charles Wheatley’s estate, underlining the shifting dynamics in shareholder influence. Investors might find this change noteworthy as it could impact future decisions within the automotive company.

For further insights into AU:APE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.