Michelle Howard of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Just Spent US$7.9k On A Handful Of Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Michelle Howard, a International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) insider, recently shelled out US$7.9k to buy stock, at US$123 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At International Business Machines

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Frederick McNabb bought US$999k worth of shares at a price of US$108 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$122. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for International Business Machines share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 25.70k shares worth US$2.9m. On the other hand they divested 11.70k shares, for US$1.6m. Overall, International Business Machines insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:IBM Insider Trading Volume February 10th 2021

Does International Business Machines Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. International Business Machines insiders own 0.1% of the company, currently worth about US$145m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At International Business Machines Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, International Business Machines insiders feel good about the company's future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - International Business Machines has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

