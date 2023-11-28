Michelin To Restructure Operations In Germany; To Impact 1,532 Employees

(RTTNews) - Michelin (MGDDY.PK, MGDDF.PK) said it will gradually cease the production at its Karlsruhe and Trier sites, as well as the new tire and semi-finished products manufacturing of Homburg. The company will transfer the Customer Contact Center from Karlsruhe to Poland.

Michelin stated that a total of 1,532 employees are impacted by these operations, which are meant to be completed by the end of 2025. The company will record a provision of approximately 425 million euros in consolidated financial results for the year 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.