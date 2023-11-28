News & Insights

Markets

Michelin To Restructure Operations In Germany; To Impact 1,532 Employees

November 28, 2023 — 07:47 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Michelin (MGDDY.PK, MGDDF.PK) said it will gradually cease the production at its Karlsruhe and Trier sites, as well as the new tire and semi-finished products manufacturing of Homburg. The company will transfer the Customer Contact Center from Karlsruhe to Poland.

Michelin stated that a total of 1,532 employees are impacted by these operations, which are meant to be completed by the end of 2025. The company will record a provision of approximately 425 million euros in consolidated financial results for the year 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.