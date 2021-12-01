Michelin to cut French headcount by net amount of around 300 posts

Tyre maker Michelin is planning to scrap 614 jobs next year, a company spokeswoman told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that the bulk of the cuts will be made at the company's French headquarter in Clermont-Ferrand.

The cuts will be part of a larger plan aimed at increasing efficiency announced in January, the spokeswoman said. She added that at the same time, 322 new roles will be created in France next year.

French news agency AFP first reported about the cuts, citing an internal document sent to labour unions.

