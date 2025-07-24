Michelin Reports Lower Earnings In H1 Of 2025 As Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - Michelin (ML.PA), Thursday, posted first-half 2025 sales of 13.03 billion euros, down from 13.48 billion euros in the same period last year.

Net income fell to 0.84 billion euros compared to 1.16 billion euros a year earlier. EBITDA also declined, reaching 2.43 billion euros versus 2.76 billion euros in first-half 2024.

ML.PA is currently trading at 32.15 euros, down 0.39 euros or 1.20 percent on the Paris Stock Exchange.

