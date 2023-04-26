News & Insights

Markets

Michelin Q1 Sales Up 7.4%

April 26, 2023 — 03:08 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French tire maker Michelin Cie Des Estb (MGDDY.PK, MGDDF.PK) Wednesday reported first-quarter sales of 6.96 billion euros, up 7.4% from 6.48 billion euros last year.

Sales growth was driven by a 12.3% price-mix effect, reflecting the Group products' quality and performance. The growth in high-value segments and strong Mining tire sales have more than offset an unfavorable OE/RT mix.

Looking forward, the Group confirms its projected scenario in markets trending towards the lower end of the initial ranges. Sales volumes are still expected to end the year within the -4% to -0% range.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.