Michelin Q1 Sales Down Nearly 2%

(RTTNews) - French tire maker Michelin Cie Des Estb (MGDDY.PK, MGDDF.PK), Thursday reported first-quarter sales of 6.515 billion euros, down 1.9% from 6.642 billion euros last year.

Automotive and Two-Wheel sales gained 1.2% to 3.559 billion euros, while Road Transportation and Related Distribution dropped 3.5% to 1.529 billion euros. Specialty business and related distribution decreased 7.3% to 1.427 billion euros.

Volumes were down 7.3% due to lower Original Equipment sales in all segments, prolonging the trend observed in second-half 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.