Michelin Nine-Month Revenues Down 16.8%

(RTTNews) - French tire maker Michelin Cie Des Estb (MGDDY.PK, MGDDF.PK), Thursday reported nine-month sales of 14.89 billion euros, down 16.8% from 17.58 billion euros last year.

Automotive and Related Distribution sales slipped 16.2% to 7.24 billion euros, while Road Transportation and Related Distribution dropped 19.9% to 3.87 billion euros.

Looking forward to 2020, the company expects passenger car and light truck tire markets to decline by 13% to 15% over the year, truck tire markets by between 12% and 14% and the specialty markets by 15% to 19%.

