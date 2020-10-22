Markets

Michelin Nine-Month Revenues Down 16.8%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French tire maker Michelin Cie Des Estb (MGDDY.PK, MGDDF.PK), Thursday reported nine-month sales of 14.89 billion euros, down 16.8% from 17.58 billion euros last year.

Automotive and Related Distribution sales slipped 16.2% to 7.24 billion euros, while Road Transportation and Related Distribution dropped 19.9% to 3.87 billion euros.

Looking forward to 2020, the company expects passenger car and light truck tire markets to decline by 13% to 15% over the year, truck tire markets by between 12% and 14% and the specialty markets by 15% to 19%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular