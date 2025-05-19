Is Michelin (MGDDY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Michelin (MGDDY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Michelin is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 103 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Michelin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MGDDY's full-year earnings has moved 8.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that MGDDY has returned about 18.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 8.4%. As we can see, Michelin is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Strattec Security (STRT) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 17.2%.

Over the past three months, Strattec Security's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 19.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Michelin is a member of the Rubber - Tires industry, which includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 19.7% so far this year, so MGDDY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Strattec Security falls under the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 53 stocks and is ranked #94. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3%.

Michelin and Strattec Security could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

