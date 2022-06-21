Michelin (MGDDY) & Hyundai Ink Deal for Sustainable EV Tires

Tire maker Michelin MGDDY has inked an agreement with the South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor to develop next-generation tires for the latter’s premium electric vehicles (EVs). The agreement is a continuance of a five-year partnership signed in November 2017 to manufacture an exclusive tire for the Hyundai Ioniq 5.



The recent deal will run for three years, during which both the companies aim to conduct a study on tire wear, tire load and road friction beyond the current degrees of tire temperature and air pressure. They will also explore ways to up the use of eco-friendly materials in tires to about 50% of the total tire weight from the current 20%.



The properties of the tires are supposed to contribute to autonomous driving technology via a real-time tire monitoring system. The eMobility-specific properties of the tires add to driving comfort by reducing the noise generated by EVs at high speeds.



As the driving range of EVs continues to increase, the next-generation tire technology is critical to ensure the durability of tires, as well as driving performance and electric efficiency under high load.



France-based Michelin’s existing experience with the requirements of electric cars will be an added advantage. The partnership pivots on the success of the previous venture of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and now looks to offer safer and cleaner mobility. Both companies are optimistic about the breakthrough innovation plans coming to fruition and creating synergies in the collaboration.



