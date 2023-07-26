News & Insights

GT

Michelin lifts 2023 core profit forecast helped by price increases

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

July 26, 2023 — 12:15 pm EDT

Written by Diana Mandia and Gilles Guillaume for Reuters ->

By Diana Mandia and Gilles Guillaume

July 26 (Reuters) - France's Michelin MICP.PA on Wednesday raised its full-year core profit and free cash flow forecasts based on price increases on its tyres for SUVs, sports cars and aircraft and anticipation of lower production costs in the second half of the year.

The group, whose tyres are also used in bikes and industrial equipment, now sees 2023 segment operating profit at over 3.4 billion euros ($3.76 billion) after previously forecasting over 3.2 billion.

Michelin, one of the world's leading tyre manufacturers along with Japan's Bridgestone 5108.T and U.S. Goodyear GT.O, also lifted its forecast for free cash flow excluding mergers and acquisitions to more than 2 billion euros from more than 1.6 billion. "In the second half of the year, we will start to benefit from a kind of deflation on raw materials, on shipping, and probably from energy costs that are slightly lower than in 2022," Chief Financial Officer Yves Chapot said in an interview.

Michelin's segment operating profit rose 11.4% to 1.70 billion euros between January and June, helped by the tyre price increases.

Tyre volume fell 3.7% in the period as the uncertain economic environment prompted dealers to hold down inventories, the group said.

Non-tyre sales, which Michelin aims to account for 20%-30% of the total by 2030, increased by 16.6%, led by conveyors, belts and sealing businesses and the growth in services to fleets.

The group, which is also a well known publisher of hotel and restaurant guides, said the gastronomy, hospitality and travel businesses were rebounding sharply after three years of severe disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The termination of its operations in Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which weighed mainly on 2022 results, had a residual impact of around 50 million euros in the first six months of 2023, Michelin said.

($1 = 0.9040 euros)

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá and Gilles Guillaume, editing by Kirsti Knolle and Bill Berkrot)

((diana.mandiaalvarez@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.