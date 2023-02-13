Michelin FY22 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - French tire maker Michelin Cie Des Estb (MGDDY.PK, MGDDF.PK) Monday reported its fiscal year 2022 net income of 2.009 billion euros, up from 1.845 billion euros last year.

Earnings per share were 2.81 euros, up from 2.58 euros a year ago.

Segment operating income was 3.396 billion euros, up from 2.966 billion euros last year. Operating margin dropped to 11.9% from 12.5 percent a year ago.

Sales were 28.590 billion euros, up from 23.795 billion euros last year.

