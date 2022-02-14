Markets

Michelin FY21 Profit Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French tire maker Michelin Cie Des Estb (MGDDY.PK, MGDDF.PK) Monday reported its fiscal year 2021 net income of 1.845 billion euros, up sharply from 625 million euros last year.

Earnings per share were 10.31 euros, up from 3.52 euros a year ago.

Segment operating income was 2.966 billion euros, up from 1.878 billion euros last year. Operating margin rose to 12.5 percent from 9.2 percent a year ago.

Sales were 23.795 billion euros, up from 20.469 billion euros last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular