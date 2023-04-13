Michelin Cie Des Estb (MGDDY) Declares $0.68 Dividend

Michelin Cie Des Estb said on April 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.68 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.95 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.31%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Michelin Cie Des Estb. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGDDY is 0.55%, an increase of 19.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.43% to 75,753K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.93% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Michelin Cie Des Estb is $18.18. The forecasts range from a low of $12.08 to a high of $22.84. The average price target represents an increase of 14.93% from its latest reported closing price of $15.82.

The projected annual revenue for Michelin Cie Des Estb is $29,658MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.15.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cornerstone Planning Group holds 0K shares.

KAIBX - KARNER BLUE BIODIVERSITY IMPACT FUND Butterfly Class holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Eagle Bay Advisors holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 82.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGDDY by 99.29% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 2,037K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FIKDX - Kempner Multi-Cap Deep Value Fund Institutional Class holds 82K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 48.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGDDY by 112.16% over the last quarter.

