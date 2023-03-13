Michelin CEO: company on track to achieve 2023 goals and will present new set of targets next year

By Gilles Guillaume

PARIS, March 13 (Reuters) - Michelin MICP.PA is on track to achieve its 2023 goals despite a very challenging environment and will unveil a new set of mid-term targets next year, said the chief executive of the French tyre maker on Monday.

"Michelin has made a good start regarding reaching its 2023 goals, despite a very difficult environment," CEO Florent Menegaux said on a webcast.

In February, Michelin forecast a slight decline in 2023 profit in a stabilising market after record inflation bit into its annual cash flow.

Michelin said last month that it expected its segment operating income to reach 3.2 billion euros ($3.4 billion) in 2023, down from 3.4 billion euros in 2022, and for its 2023 free cash flow before acquisitions to exceed 1.6 billion euros.

Michelin CEO Menegaux added that the company would present a new set of mid-term targets at another capital markets day event in 2024.

Michelin shares were down 3.5% in late session trading, as global stock markets fell in the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank SIVB.O.MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 0.9323 euros)

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.