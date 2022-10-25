Markets

Michelin 9-Month Sales Up 20.5%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French tire maker Michelin Cie Des Estb (MGDDY.PK, MGDDF.PK), Tuesday reported nine-month sales of 20.732 billion euros, up 20.5% from 17.204 billion euros last year.

At constant exchange rates, revenues were up 14% to 19.616 billion euros.

Automotive and Related Distribution sales gained 19% to 10.238 billion euros, while Road Transportation and Related Distribution increased 20% to 5.403 billion euros. Specialty business and related distribution rose 24.2% to 5.091 billion euros.

