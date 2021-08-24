Michaels To Hire Over 20,000 Seasonal Employees For Holiday Season - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Privately-held specialty retailer The Michaels Cos., Inc. (MIK) announced Monday it will hire over 20,000 seasonal positions across its U.S. and Canada stores and distribution centers in preparation for the 2021 holiday season.

Michaels will host a seasonal hiring event in U.S. stores on August 28 and in Canadian stores on September 18. Both events will be held from 12 - 4 p.m. local time. The Company will hire seasonal team members across the organization.

Michaels offers an exclusive seasonal assortment that features an array of seasonal décor and ornaments, beautiful floral picks and greenery, and the best tree lot in town.

Michaels seasonal team members benefit from competitive wages, flexible hours and a 30% discount, as well as an exciting and supportive work environment rooted in a culture that encourages passion and creativity.

Last year, Michaels hired more than 50% of seasonal in-store positions into regular roles following the holidays.

