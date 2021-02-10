Michaels (MIK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Michaels (MIK) closed the most recent trading day at $16.63, moving +0.79% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the arts and crafts store operator had gained 14.82% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MIK as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 4, 2021. On that day, MIK is projected to report earnings of $1.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.87%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.82 billion, up 5.42% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MIK. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MIK currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, MIK currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.06. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.37.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

