Michael Saylor's Strategy Just Unveiled a New Bitcoin Banking Index. Here's What That Signals for MSTR Stock.

Key Points

Earlier in July, Strategy introduced a scorecard that ranks financial institutions on their Bitcoin adoption progress.

Fidelity sits atop the list, while Royal Bank of Canada has more work to do.

Strategy shares trade 79% below their peak, but this hasn't prevented management from continuing to move the crypto plan forward.

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Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) is the largest single holder of Bitcoin on the planet. It holds almost 844,000 units of the top cryptocurrency on its balance sheet.

This has worked out well at certain times. At Bitcoin's peak last October, Strategy shares had rocketed 2,300% higher over the prior five years. But since the digital asset is currently in a bear market, Strategy's stock trades 79% below its record.

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Despite the disappointing price action, the business continues to advance its efforts to integrate the leading cryptocurrency into the traditional financial services industry, further legitimizing the digital asset.

On July 13, Strategy unveiled the Bitcoin Banking Adoption Index. Here's what it might mean for Strategy shares.

Introducing a new industry benchmark

The Bitcoin Banking Adoption Index is a scorecard that ranks 25 financial institutions based on how extensively they have adopted Bitcoin in their operations. Categories include trading and custody, products, margin, and leadership. Fidelity sits atop the list, with a 71% index score. Royal Bank of Canada is last, with a 13% index score. Overall, the group has a 32% rating.

On the one hand, the combined score is encouraging. It shows that well-known financial institutions are building capabilities with Bitcoin.

On the other hand, there is still a lot of work to do to get the score higher. These banking entities likely need to see tangible results, such as new customer sign-ups and higher revenue potential, before investing additional resources in Bitcoin initiatives.

Strategy is positioned as a leader in this new arena

It's impossible to know exactly what the creation of the Bitcoin Banking Adoption Index will mean for Strategy shares. But it's clear that investors hope this is the start of a major bull run. It's been difficult to watch the stock fall 79% from a record high of $473.83 in November 2024 to around $100 per share.

What this might do, however, is further solidify Strategy as the leading innovator and authority when it comes to Bitcoin integration. And it positions the business as the pioneer for establishing benchmarks and ratings that move this niche forward. Financial institutions that want to improve their index scores could even consult Strategy on best practices.

Billionaire Michael Saylor has transformed Strategy into a Bitcoin capital markets enterprise, with a suite of preferred equity and convertible debt offerings that provide different classes of investors with unique exposure to the most dominant cryptocurrency. Now that it has introduced the Bitcoin Banking Adoption Index, the company aims to boost its credibility in traditional finance.

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Neil Patel has positions in Strategy. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.