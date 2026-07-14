Michael Saylor's Strategy Has a New Approach to Buying and Selling Bitcoin. Here's the Most Likely Scenario for How It Works Out

Key Points

Strategy's Bitcoin 2026 sales amount to less than 0.5% of its total holdings.

Saylor continues to live by the view that this top cryptocurrency is the premier treasury reserve asset.

Strategy’s operating playbook keeps evolving, and it now has greater flexibility.

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Since Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) first purchased Bitcoin in August 2020, when it effectively became a digital asset treasury business, its shares have surged 601% (as of July 10). However, this cryptocurrency stock currently trades 80% below its November 2024 record high. The bears are winning the debate right now.

The past several weeks have been eventful, as Strategy has abandoned its never-sell attitude. And on June 29, billionaire chairman Michael Saylor introduced a digital credit capital framework that revamped the company's operating playbook.

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The business has a new approach to its Bitcoin strategy. Here's how it will likely play out.

Say goodbye to the never-sell-Bitcoin strategy

During the last week of May, Strategy sold $2 million worth of Bitcoin. This shocked investors as it went against Saylor's emphasis on never selling the company's stack. This was followed by an $81 million sale and a $135 million sale in recent weeks to boost liquidity for dividend payments and its U.S. dollar reserve.

Let's put this into context, though. So far in 2026, Strategy has sold $218 million worth of Bitcoin. On a stand-alone basis, this might look like a meaningful sum. But these transactions account for less than 0.5% of the company's Bitcoin holdings. On a relative basis, it's incredibly tiny.

"Strategy remains committed to Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset," Saylor said in the press release.

But the market is right to question what's to come. The sole fear these days rests on the sustainability of Strategy's financial engineering experiment. On an annualized basis, the business has $1.8 billion total in dividend obligations on its preferred shares and interest expense on its debt. To be clear, Strategy hasn't missed a payment yet.

Take what the market gives you

It can be concerning when one of Bitcoin's most prominent bulls starts to offload what he considers an apex asset. However, I don't believe investors need to panic. I don't view this as a dangerous signal that spells doom for Bitcoin or Strategy.

The company is simply iterating on a completely novel playbook, one that requires constant refinement as conditions change. In fact, investors should be worried if Strategy wasn't adapting. This much-needed revamp is Saylor's (and his team's) way of adding flexibility to allow the business to take what the market is giving it.

Chief executive officer Phong Le put it clearly. "Strategy is evolving from one-way capital issuance to active capital management."

Originally, Strategy could only raise common and preferred equity. Now, it has the authorization to repurchase $1 billion of each of its common and preferred shares if doing so could create value for shareholders and strengthen the company's financial position.

Likewise, Bitcoin can and has been sold if it serves the same purpose.

The market is punishing Strategy stock. But I think patience will be rewarded.

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Neil Patel has positions in Strategy. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.