Bitcoin Magazine



Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys $740 Million Worth Of Bitcoin

Strategy has acquired an additional 6,220 Bitcoin for approximately $740 million, bringing its total holdings to 607,770 BTC as corporate Bitcoin adoption reaches new heights.

According to a company filing on July 21, Strategy purchased Bitcoin at an average price of $118,940 per coin during the period from July 14 to July 20. The latest acquisition follows last week’s purchase of 4,225 BTC, demonstrating the company’s aggressive accumulation strategy.

The institutional landscape is evolving rapidly. From Strategy’s expanding 607,770 BTC treasury to new entrants like Sequans’s 1,264 BTC purchase today, we’re seeing unprecedented corporate demand.”

Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings are now valued at approximately $74.1 billion at current prices around $118,600, representing a significant unrealized gain on its $28.4 billion total investment at an average cost basis of $71,756 per coin.

Corporate Bitcoin treasuries are becoming mainstream. With over 200 public companies now holding Bitcoin worth more than $100 billion collectively, institutional adoption continues to accelerate despite record prices.

The purchase was funded through multiple capital raises, primarily via the Common ATM, which contributed $736.4 million, with the remainder coming from STRK and STRD offerings.

Strategy’s systematic approach to Bitcoin accumulation has created a blueprint for institutional adoption. Their multi-instrument funding strategy allows for sustained purchases while maintaining strong shareholder value.

At press time, Strategy shares are up 2.6% to $434.2 as Bitcoin trades near $118,800, reflecting growing market confidence in corporate Bitcoin treasury strategies.

This post Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys $740 Million Worth Of Bitcoin first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Vivek Sen.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.