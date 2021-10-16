Bitcoin

Michael Saylor Bitcoin Interview: The Center Cannot Hold

Contributor
Alex McShane Bitcoin Magazine
Published

Michael Saylor Interview on The Center Cannot Hold, a show from Bitcoin Magazine podcast.

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To This Episode:

In this Bitcoin Magazine Interview with host Alex McShane, MicroStrategy Founder and CEO Michael Saylor discusses initially buying Bitcoin for his firm, number go up mentality vs. Bitcoin maximalism, Bitcoin as digital property, Bitcoin as energy, the human right to property, the predator-prey dynamics of Bitcoin, and his bullish future outlook. 

Show Transcript

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Bitcoin Videos

    See more videos

    Bitcoin Magazine

    Bitcoin Magazine is the world’s first and foundational digital currency publication, covering the innovative ideas, breaking news and global impact at the cutting-edge intersection of finance, technology and Bitcoin. Published by BTC Media, the online publication serves a daily international readership from its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information and all the breaking news and in-depth reports on Bitcoin and blockchain technology, visit BitcoinMagazine.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Bitcoin

    Explore

    Most Popular