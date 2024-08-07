Michael Saylor Announces He Owns $1 Billion In Bitcoin Personally

In a recent Bloomberg interview, Michael Saylor, executive chairman and co-founder of MicroStrategy, revealed that beyond his company's holdings, he personally owns at least 17,732 Bitcoin, currently valued at approximately $1 billion. Saylor emphasized his commitment to Bitcoin, stating, "I haven't sold any bitcoin, I continue to acquire more bitcoin. It's a great capital investment asset for an individual, a family, an institution, a corporation, or a country. And I can't see a better place to put my money."

#Bitcoin is a capital investment you can hold for decades that a corporation, competitor, counterparty, or country can’t take away from you. It will create generational wealth for your family, corporation, or country. pic.twitter.com/amQNn4JQwR August 7, 2024

Saylor described Bitcoin as "the apex property of the United States" in light of recent political developments. He highlighted U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis's proposed legislation to create a U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, which aims to accumulate up to 1 million BTC over time if enacted. Additionally, former President Donald Trump has pledged not to sell the nation's seized Bitcoin, famously advising at the Bitcoin 2024 Conference in Nashville to "never sell your Bitcoin."

Saylor then went on to note the significant shift in political perspectives, stating, "I think that the conversation has shifted and every politician in the world has started to realize that Bitcoin is the most desirable property in cyberspace - it's the future."

Saylor concluded the interview by emphasizing the importance of holding Bitcoin as a long-term capital investment rather than spending it on frivolous things like coffee or ice cream, describing Bitcoin as "the most desirable property in the universe."

