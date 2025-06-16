Bitcoin Magazine



Michael Saylor and Pakistan’s Crypto Minister Bilal Talk Bitcoin and Global Investment

Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and State Minister of Crypto Bilal Bin Saqib, held a conversation recently with the Executive Chairman and CEO of Strategy, Michael Saylor, about Bitcoin and its potential role in Pakistan’s economy.

BREAKING: Pakistan’s Finance Minister and State Minister on Crypto Bilal just talked with Michael Saylor about #Bitcoin



Nation States are here pic.twitter.com/aa5tM5kKbY — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) June 15, 2025

Saylor highlighted the critical role of trust and leadership in attracting global capital, citing his own journey of turning a $400 million investment into a $40 billion market backed position through Bitcoin.

“Today, I will stay in touch with Bilal,” he said. “Pakistan has many brilliant people and a lot of people to do business with you. My company had less than $400 million to invest, but the markets gave me $40 billion because they trust us. And so the most important thing is leadership, intellectual leadership and that they trust you.”

Saylor further emphasized that trust and clarity of vision are what drive global capital flows.

“If the world trusts you and they hear your words, and you speak particularly, the capital and the capability will flow to Pakistan,” said Saylor. “It’s there, it wants to find a home and that’s what happened with our company. Our success is because we were clear and committed. And once the market decides who the leader is. They get behind the leader and they send their money to you. And I think they’d do it to Pakistan too. You have the most important thing, which is you have a commitment and a will and clarity here. So, I look forward to working with you.”

The new stance is a stark change for Pakistan, which had previously banned Bitcoin trading in 2018. On March 20, Bilal Bin Saqib told Bloomberg that Pakistan was planning to legalize Bitcoin and try to implement a regulatory framework to attract investors.

“Pakistan is done sitting on the sidelines,” said Saqib. “We want to attract international investment because Pakistan is a low-cost, high-growth market with 60% of the population under 30… Trump is making crypto a national priority, and every country, including Pakistan, will have to follow suit.”

During the 2025 Bitcoin Conference in Las Vegas, Saqib announced that Pakistan was creating a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

“Today, I will announce that the Pakistan government is setting up their own government led Bitcoin strategic reserve… and this wallet, the national Bitcoin wallet,” said Saqib. “It’s not for speculation or hype. We will be holding this Bitcoin and we will never ever sell them.”

This post Michael Saylor and Pakistan’s Crypto Minister Bilal Talk Bitcoin and Global Investment first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Oscar Zarraga Perez.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.