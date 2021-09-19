Michael Peduzzi Just Bought A Sprinkling of Shares In CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Investors who take an interest in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) should definitely note that insider Michael Peduzzi recently paid US$24.18 per share to buy US$121k worth of the stock. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CNB Financial

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Nicholas Scott for US$112m worth of shares, at about US$24,307 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$23.89 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months CNB Financial insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about US$5,705 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:CCNE Insider Trading Volume September 19th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 4.9% of CNB Financial shares, worth about US$20m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CNB Financial Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of CNB Financial we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in CNB Financial, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

