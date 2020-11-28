Michael Newcity Is The Senior VP & Chief Innovation Officer of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) And They Just Sold 100% Of Their Shares

We'd be surprised if ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) shareholders haven't noticed that the Senior VP & Chief Innovation Officer, Michael Newcity, recently sold US$411k worth of stock at US$42.52 per share. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 100% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ArcBest

Notably, that recent sale by Michael Newcity is the biggest insider sale of ArcBest shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$42.36. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

ArcBest insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of ArcBest

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 2.9% of ArcBest shares, worth about US$31m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The ArcBest Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought ArcBest stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for ArcBest that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

