Michael Neller Is The Chief Accounting Officer of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) And They Just Sold 41% Of Their Shares

Some Aon plc (NYSE:AON) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Accounting Officer, Michael Neller, recently sold a substantial US$745k worth of stock at a price of US$298 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 41% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Aon Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board Lester Knight made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.6m worth of shares at a price of US$265 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$300), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Aon shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AON Insider Trading Volume November 16th 2021

Insider Ownership of Aon

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Aon insiders own about US$709m worth of shares (which is 1.1% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Aon Insiders?

Insiders sold Aon shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Aon that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

