Michael Neill Is The Chief Technology Officer of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) And They Just Sold 69% Of Their Shares

Anyone interested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) should probably be aware that the Chief Technology Officer, Michael Neill, recently divested US$223k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$99.39 each. Equally important, that sale actually reduced their holding by a full 69% which hardly makes us feel bullish about the stock.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President of Global Freight Forwarding, Michael Short, for US$312k worth of shares, at about US$92.79 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$99.51). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was 100% of Michael Short's stake.

All up, insiders sold more shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CHRW Insider Trading Volume May 8th 2021

Insider Ownership of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide insiders own about US$52m worth of shares. That equates to 0.4% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At C.H. Robinson Worldwide Tell Us?

The stark truth for C.H. Robinson Worldwide is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since C.H. Robinson Worldwide is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for C.H. Robinson Worldwide you should be aware of.

