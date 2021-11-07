Michael Liu Is The Executive Vice President of Operations of Knight of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) And They Just Sold 100% Of Their Shares

Investors may wish to note that the Executive Vice President of Operations of Knight of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Michael Liu, recently netted US$98k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$59.15. While that isn't a lot of money, it was a substantial 100% of their holding, so certainly isn't a good sign.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive Vice President of Operations - Swift, James Fitzsimmons, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$246k worth of shares at a price of US$50.44 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$57.64. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was 95% of James Fitzsimmons's holding. Notably James Fitzsimmons was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$62.5 worth of shares.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:KNX Insider Trading Volume November 7th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings insiders own about US$665m worth of shares (which is 7.0% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

