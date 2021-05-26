Michael Kors parent forecasts annual revenue above expectations
Adds full-year forecast
May 26 (Reuters) - Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.N on Wednesday forecast annual revenue above Wall Street expectations, betting on shoppers returning to stores in the United States following speedy vaccinations and pent-up demand for luxury goods in Europe.
The Michael Kors and Versace parent expects revenue of about $5.1 billion for its fiscal 2022. Analysts were estimating $4.99 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The company beat estimates for fourth-quarter revenue, fueled by robust demand for its high-end bags and purses across markets.
Revenue edged higher to $1.20 billion in the three months ended March 27, from $1.19 billion a year earlier, the owner of Versace and Jimmy Choo said.
Analysts had expected $1.02 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryCPRI
Other TopicsUS Markets
Latest Commodities Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- SW China power curbs could cut almost 1 mln T aluminium capacity, consultancy says
- Brazil mills cutting some sugar production, boosting ethanol volumes -Datagro
- Malaysia's bourse to launch East Malaysian palm oil contract in Q3
- METALS-Copper sinks as inflation fears eclipse South American political risk