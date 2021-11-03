Michael Kors parent Capri Holdings raises annual profit forecast

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.N on Wednesday raised its annual profit forecast, as it benefits from price increases and strong demand for its designer handbags and Jimmy Choo shoes in North America and Europe.

The company forecast fiscal 2022 earnings per share of about $5.30, compared with a prior forecast of $4.50 per share.

