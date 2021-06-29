Michael Kors owner lifts forecast on surging luxury demand after lockdowns

Adds background on luxury sector, CEO comment

June 29 (Reuters) - Michael Kors parent Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.N raised its fiscal 2022 forecast for profit and revenue on Tuesday, betting on a surge in demand for luxury products as consumers emerging out of lockdowns look to upgrade their wardrobes.

Capri, which also owns luxury brands Versace and Jimmy Choo, is benefiting from a bump in online sales as consumers with record savings are splurging on handbags and shoes.

"As the world reopens, we are pleased to be seeing better than expected performance from all three of our iconic fashion luxury houses," Chief Executive Officer John Idol said.

Bigger rivals LVMH LVMH.PA, Hermes HRMS.PA and Gucci-owner Kering PRTP.PA have also benefited, with traditionally reluctant luxury product sellers investing heavily to build their online presence.

Capri expects annual revenue of about $5.15 billion, compared to previous forecast of about $5.10 billion and adjusted earnings to be between $3.80 and $3.90 per share, from $3.70 to $3.80 earlier.

Analysts are projecting revenue of $5.15 billion for the year started April and earnings of $3.87 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.