Michael Kors owner Capri posts upbeat sales, profit on China recovery

Adds shares in paragraph 2, background in paragraph 3, earnings in paragraph 4

May 31 (Reuters) - Michael Kors parent Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.Non Wednesday beat estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and profit, buoyed by a sales rebound in China following easing of pandemic-related curbs late last year.

Shares of the luxury group, which also owns Versace and Jimmy Choo brands, rose 5% in premarket trading.

Chinese consumers, unshackled from COVID-19 restrictions, have returned to splurging on luxury handbags and apparel, countering a slowdown in demand from the company's North American market which accounted for 57% of the group's revenue in 2022.

Capri posted adjusted earnings per share of 97 cents, higher than 94 cents that analysts had expected.

The luxury group posted quarterly revenue of $1.34 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.28 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.