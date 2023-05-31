News & Insights

Commodities
CPRI

Michael Kors owner Capri posts upbeat sales, profit on China recovery

Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

May 31, 2023 — 06:58 am EDT

Written by Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

Adds shares in paragraph 2, background in paragraph 3, earnings in paragraph 4

May 31 (Reuters) - Michael Kors parent Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.Non Wednesday beat estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and profit, buoyed by a sales rebound in China following easing of pandemic-related curbs late last year.

Shares of the luxury group, which also owns Versace and Jimmy Choo brands, rose 5% in premarket trading.

Chinese consumers, unshackled from COVID-19 restrictions, have returned to splurging on luxury handbags and apparel, countering a slowdown in demand from the company's North American market which accounted for 57% of the group's revenue in 2022.

Capri posted adjusted earnings per share of 97 cents, higher than 94 cents that analysts had expected.

The luxury group posted quarterly revenue of $1.34 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.28 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CPRI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.