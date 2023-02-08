Commodities
Michael Kors owner Capri misses quarterly sales estimates

February 08, 2023 — 06:51 am EST

Written by Uday Sampath and Anne Florentyna Gnanaraja Sekar for Reuters ->

Feb 8(Reuters) - Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.N missed holiday-quarter revenue expectations on Wednesday, hurt by a surge in COVID-19 infections in China that dulled demand for luxury products late last year.

The company's quarterly revenue fell 6% to $1.51 billion in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.53 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath and Anne Florentyna Gnanaraja Sekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

