Michael Kors-owner Capri cuts sales forecast on slow China recovery

Corrects first paragraph to say company had lowered its sales forecast, not profit expectations

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Michael Kors-owner Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.N lowered its annual sales forecast on Wednesday, blaming a slow demand recovery in the key Chinese market due to persistent COVID-19 curbs and uncertainty about the global economy.

Luxury goods companies have managed to pass on higher costs to affluent shoppers but China remains a sore spot as Beijing's "dynamic zero-COVID" policy hampers the return of consumers to high-fashion stores.

COVID disruptions in China have also weighed heavily on other brands such as Kering's PRTP.PA Gucci, Canada Goose Holdings GOOS.TO and L'Oreal OREP.PA.

Capri forecast fiscal 2023 revenue of $5.7 billion, compared with its prior estimate of about $5.85 billion.

Total revenue rose 8.6% to $1.41 billion in the second quarter ending Oct. 1, slightly above analysts' average estimate of $1.40 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.