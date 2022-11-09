Commodities
Michael Kors-owner Capri cuts full-year sales forecast

Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

November 09, 2022 — 06:47 am EST

Written by Uday Sampath for Reuters ->

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Michael Kors-owner Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.N lowered its annual profit forecast on Wednesday, blaming a hit from a stronger dollar and a slow demand recovery in the key Chinese market due to persistent COVID-19 curbs.

The company forecast fiscal 2023 revenue of $5.7 billion, compared with its prior estimate of about $5.85 billion.

