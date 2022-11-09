Michael Kors-owner Capri cuts full-year sales forecast

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Michael Kors-owner Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.N lowered its annual profit forecast on Wednesday, blaming a hit from a stronger dollar and a slow demand recovery in the key Chinese market due to persistent COVID-19 curbs.

The company forecast fiscal 2023 revenue of $5.7 billion, compared with its prior estimate of about $5.85 billion.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.