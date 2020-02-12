Michael Klein's SPAC Churchill Capital III increases proposed IPO deal size to $800 million

Churchill Capital Corp III, the third blank check company founded by dealmaker and former Citi executive Michael Klein, raised the proposed deal size for its upcoming IPO on Wednesday.



The New York, NY-based company now plans to raise $800 million by offering 80 million units at a price of $10. Units consist of one share of common stock and one fourth of a redeemable warrant, exercisable at $11.50. The company had previously filed to offer 60 million units. Churchill Capital Corp III will raise 33% more in proceeds than previously anticipated at a market cap of $1 billion.



Michael Klein serves as a director for Credit Suisse, and a managing partner of M. Klein and Company, which he founded in 2012. Prior to that, he served various roles at Citi and Salomon Smith Barney from 1985 to 2008, most recently as Chairman and Co-CEO of Citi Markets and Banking. Michael Klein's previous SPACs Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX; 2019 IPO) is currently trading at $10.90 (9% from IPO) and the original Churchill Capital Corp (CCC;2018 IPO) acquired Clarivate Analytics and is currently trading at $21.93 (119.3% from IPO).



Churchill Capital Corp III was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol CCXX.U. Citi and Goldman Sachs are the joint bookrunners on the deal.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.