Michael Hines Is The Independent Director of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) And They Just Sold 100% Of Their Shares

Some The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Michael Hines, recently sold a substantial US$1.2m worth of stock at a price of US$61.79 per share. That diminished their holding by a very significant 100%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At TJX Companies

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CEO, President & Director, Ernie Herrman, for US$7.7m worth of shares, at about US$60.38 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$60.68). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 18% of Ernie Herrman's stake.

All up, insiders sold more shares in TJX Companies than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:TJX Insider Trading Volume November 23rd 2020

Insider Ownership of TJX Companies

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. TJX Companies insiders own about US$99m worth of shares. That equates to 0.1% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About TJX Companies Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought TJX Companies stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 4 warning signs for TJX Companies and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

