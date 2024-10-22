News & Insights

Michael Hill Shares Insight on Future Performance

October 22, 2024 — 09:38 pm EDT

Michael Hill International Ltd. (AU:MHJ) has released an update.

Michael Hill International Ltd. has shared its AGM presentation, addressing potential future operational and financial performance. The company acknowledges various risks and uncertainties that may impact its ability to achieve projected outcomes. Investors should be cautious as actual results may differ from forward-looking statements.

