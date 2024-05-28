News & Insights

Michael Hill Share Rights Cease Amidst Conditions

May 28, 2024 — 09:18 pm EDT

Michael Hill International Ltd. (AU:MHJ) has released an update.

Michael Hill International Ltd. has announced the cessation of 613,424 share rights due to unmet conditions, effective from May 8, 2024. The financial market is taking note of this development as it may impact investors’ perceptions and the company’s stock performance.

